Notable Thursday Option Activity: LSXMK, POST, AWI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Liberty Media Corp - Common Series C SiriusXM Group (Symbol: LSXMK), where a total volume of 4,684 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 468,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 58.3% of LSXMK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 803,620 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 4,384 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 438,400 underlying shares of LSXMK. Below is a chart showing LSXMK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Post Holdings Inc (Symbol: POST) saw options trading volume of 2,457 contracts, representing approximately 245,700 underlying shares or approximately 56.8% of POST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 432,720 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 1,037 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,700 underlying shares of POST. Below is a chart showing POST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

And Armstrong World Industries Inc (Symbol: AWI) options are showing a volume of 2,275 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 227,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.6% of AWI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 416,545 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 1,250 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,000 underlying shares of AWI. Below is a chart showing AWI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

