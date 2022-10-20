Notable Thursday Option Activity: LSTR, GPRO, SMR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Landstar System, Inc. (Symbol: LSTR), where a total of 1,853 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 185,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.9% of LSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 337,690 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 1,503 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,300 underlying shares of LSTR. Below is a chart showing LSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

GoPro Inc (Symbol: GPRO) saw options trading volume of 9,250 contracts, representing approximately 925,000 underlying shares or approximately 54.2% of GPRO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring November 25, 2022, with 1,489 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 148,900 underlying shares of GPRO. Below is a chart showing GPRO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

And NuScale Power Corp (Symbol: SMR) options are showing a volume of 3,686 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 368,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.6% of SMR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 687,570 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,215 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 121,500 underlying shares of SMR. Below is a chart showing SMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

