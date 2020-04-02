Markets
Notable Thursday Option Activity: LSTR, BYND, USNA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Landstar System, Inc. (Symbol: LSTR), where a total volume of 3,116 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 311,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 59.2% of LSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 526,740 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring April 17, 2020, with 1,502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,200 underlying shares of LSTR. Below is a chart showing LSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Beyond Meat Inc (Symbol: BYND) saw options trading volume of 29,025 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 59.1% of BYND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring April 03, 2020, with 4,166 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 416,600 underlying shares of BYND. Below is a chart showing BYND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And USANA Health Sciences Inc (Symbol: USNA) options are showing a volume of 1,089 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 108,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.2% of USNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 251,985 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring April 17, 2020, with 1,081 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 108,100 underlying shares of USNA. Below is a chart showing USNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

