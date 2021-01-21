Notable Thursday Option Activity: LRCX, TDOC, EOG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX), where a total volume of 8,985 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 898,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 66.2% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $425 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 781 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 78,100 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $425 strike highlighted in orange:

Teladoc Health Inc (Symbol: TDOC) options are showing a volume of 19,763 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.7% of TDOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring January 22, 2021, with 2,077 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 207,700 underlying shares of TDOC. Below is a chart showing TDOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

And EOG Resources, Inc. (Symbol: EOG) options are showing a volume of 26,582 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.6% of EOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring March 19, 2021, with 5,758 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 575,800 underlying shares of EOG. Below is a chart showing EOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

