Markets
LRCX

Notable Thursday Option Activity: LRCX, TDOC, EOG

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX), where a total volume of 8,985 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 898,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 66.2% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $425 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 781 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 78,100 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $425 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Teladoc Health Inc (Symbol: TDOC) options are showing a volume of 19,763 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.7% of TDOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring January 22, 2021, with 2,077 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 207,700 underlying shares of TDOC. Below is a chart showing TDOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And EOG Resources, Inc. (Symbol: EOG) options are showing a volume of 26,582 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.6% of EOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring March 19, 2021, with 5,758 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 575,800 underlying shares of EOG. Below is a chart showing EOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for LRCX options, TDOC options, or EOG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LRCX TDOC EOG

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular