Notable Thursday Option Activity: LRCX, MS, ALB

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX), where a total of 13,484 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 83.1% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $480 strike put option expiring August 12, 2022, with 1,635 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 163,500 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $480 strike highlighted in orange:
Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS) saw options trading volume of 59,537 contracts, representing approximately 6.0 million underlying shares or approximately 76.4% of MS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 20,427 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of MS. Below is a chart showing MS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
And Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) saw options trading volume of 7,383 contracts, representing approximately 738,300 underlying shares or approximately 68% of ALB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 3,247 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 324,700 underlying shares of ALB. Below is a chart showing ALB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:
