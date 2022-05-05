Markets
Notable Thursday Option Activity: LPI, SQ, CMTL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Laredo Petroleum, Inc (Symbol: LPI), where a total of 6,738 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 673,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 95.6% of LPI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 704,990 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 1,963 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 196,300 underlying shares of LPI. Below is a chart showing LPI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Block Inc (Symbol: SQ) options are showing a volume of 136,748 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 13.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 94.4% of SQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring May 06, 2022, with 5,323 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 532,300 underlying shares of SQ. Below is a chart showing SQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

And Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (Symbol: CMTL) saw options trading volume of 1,015 contracts, representing approximately 101,500 underlying shares or approximately 85.5% of CMTL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 118,775 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 1,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,000 underlying shares of CMTL. Below is a chart showing CMTL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

