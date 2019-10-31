Notable Thursday Option Activity: LOW, AAL, EXAS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lowe's Companies Inc (Symbol: LOW), where a total of 15,413 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.6% of LOW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020, with 4,012 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 401,200 underlying shares of LOW. Below is a chart showing LOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

American Airlines Group Inc (Symbol: AAL) options are showing a volume of 39,588 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.4% of AAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $34 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 4,017 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 401,700 underlying shares of AAL. Below is a chart showing AAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34 strike highlighted in orange:

And EXACT Sciences Corp. (Symbol: EXAS) options are showing a volume of 9,953 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 995,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.5% of EXAS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $82 strike put option expiring November 01, 2019, with 1,403 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 140,300 underlying shares of EXAS. Below is a chart showing EXAS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $82 strike highlighted in orange:

