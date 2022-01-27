Notable Thursday Option Activity: LNTH, LMT, MS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lantheus Holdings Inc (Symbol: LNTH), where a total of 2,514 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 251,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 71.9% of LNTH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 349,655 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of LNTH. Below is a chart showing LNTH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Lockheed Martin Corp (Symbol: LMT) options are showing a volume of 13,704 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.9% of LMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $420 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 901 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 90,100 underlying shares of LMT. Below is a chart showing LMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $420 strike highlighted in orange:

And Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS) options are showing a volume of 83,658 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.2% of MS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 12,508 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of MS. Below is a chart showing MS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

