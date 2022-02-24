Notable Thursday Option Activity: LNTH, IDYA, ZS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lantheus Holdings Inc (Symbol: LNTH), where a total of 5,328 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 532,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 153.9% of LNTH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 346,175 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 1,020 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,000 underlying shares of LNTH. Below is a chart showing LNTH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc (Symbol: IDYA) saw options trading volume of 3,566 contracts, representing approximately 356,600 underlying shares or approximately 142% of IDYA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 251,150 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 1,242 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 124,200 underlying shares of IDYA. Below is a chart showing IDYA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS) saw options trading volume of 28,375 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 127.7% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring February 25, 2022, with 2,993 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 299,300 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

