Notable Thursday Option Activity: LMT, SBUX, RCL

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lockheed Martin Corp (Symbol: LMT), where a total of 6,412 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 641,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.8% of LMT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $397.50 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 704 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,400 underlying shares of LMT. Below is a chart showing LMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $397.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) saw options trading volume of 55,849 contracts, representing approximately 5.6 million underlying shares or approximately 50.2% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $83 strike call option expiring June 10, 2022, with 13,481 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $83 strike highlighted in orange:
And Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL) saw options trading volume of 19,987 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 46.8% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,264 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 126,400 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
