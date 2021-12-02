Notable Thursday Option Activity: LIN, AVGO, MA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Linde plc (Symbol: LIN), where a total volume of 7,170 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 717,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.7% of LIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 3,378 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 337,800 underlying shares of LIN. Below is a chart showing LIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) saw options trading volume of 7,297 contracts, representing approximately 729,700 underlying shares or approximately 43.9% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $530 strike put option expiring April 14, 2022, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $530 strike highlighted in orange:

And Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA) saw options trading volume of 26,766 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 41% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring December 03, 2021, with 2,658 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 265,800 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LIN options, AVGO options, or MA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.