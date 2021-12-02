Markets
LIN

Notable Thursday Option Activity: LIN, AVGO, MA

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Linde plc (Symbol: LIN), where a total volume of 7,170 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 717,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.7% of LIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 3,378 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 337,800 underlying shares of LIN. Below is a chart showing LIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) saw options trading volume of 7,297 contracts, representing approximately 729,700 underlying shares or approximately 43.9% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $530 strike put option expiring April 14, 2022, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $530 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA) saw options trading volume of 26,766 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 41% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring December 03, 2021, with 2,658 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 265,800 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for LIN options, AVGO options, or MA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LIN AVGO MA

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular