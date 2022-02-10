Notable Thursday Option Activity: LH, UI, BKNG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (Symbol: LH), where a total of 13,271 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 144.2% of LH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 920,100 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 6,538 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 653,800 underlying shares of LH. Below is a chart showing LH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Ubiquiti Inc (Symbol: UI) options are showing a volume of 2,071 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 207,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 139.5% of UI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 148,495 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,000 underlying shares of UI. Below is a chart showing UI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

And Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) options are showing a volume of 5,593 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 559,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 137.3% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 407,215 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2650 strike call option expiring February 11, 2022, with 155 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 15,500 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2650 strike highlighted in orange:

