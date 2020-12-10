Markets
LEG

Notable Thursday Option Activity: LEG, AIG, PXD

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (Symbol: LEG), where a total of 4,296 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 429,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.6% of LEG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 883,150 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 2,838 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 283,800 underlying shares of LEG. Below is a chart showing LEG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

American International Group Inc (Symbol: AIG) saw options trading volume of 23,682 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 46.1% of AIG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $28 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 4,502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 450,200 underlying shares of AIG. Below is a chart showing AIG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Pioneer Natural Resources Co (Symbol: PXD) saw options trading volume of 8,013 contracts, representing approximately 801,300 underlying shares or approximately 41.6% of PXD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring March 19, 2021, with 2,135 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 213,500 underlying shares of PXD. Below is a chart showing PXD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for LEG options, AIG options, or PXD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LEG AIG PXD

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular