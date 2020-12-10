Notable Thursday Option Activity: LEG, AIG, PXD

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (Symbol: LEG), where a total of 4,296 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 429,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.6% of LEG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 883,150 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 2,838 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 283,800 underlying shares of LEG. Below is a chart showing LEG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

American International Group Inc (Symbol: AIG) saw options trading volume of 23,682 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 46.1% of AIG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $28 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 4,502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 450,200 underlying shares of AIG. Below is a chart showing AIG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:

And Pioneer Natural Resources Co (Symbol: PXD) saw options trading volume of 8,013 contracts, representing approximately 801,300 underlying shares or approximately 41.6% of PXD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring March 19, 2021, with 2,135 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 213,500 underlying shares of PXD. Below is a chart showing PXD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

