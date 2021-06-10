Notable Thursday Option Activity: KSU, ANET, NVAX

Markets
Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Kansas City Southern (Symbol: KSU), where a total volume of 10,821 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 78.7% of KSU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 3,570 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 357,000 underlying shares of KSU. Below is a chart showing KSU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

Arista Networks Inc (Symbol: ANET) options are showing a volume of 2,779 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 277,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73.5% of ANET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 377,845 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $310 strike put option expiring July 30, 2021, with 653 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 65,300 underlying shares of ANET. Below is a chart showing ANET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:

And Novavax, Inc. (Symbol: NVAX) saw options trading volume of 23,867 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 73.4% of NVAX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike put option expiring June 18, 2021, with 1,256 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,600 underlying shares of NVAX. Below is a chart showing NVAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

