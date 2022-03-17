Notable Thursday Option Activity: KSS, BA, DOW

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Kohl's Corp. (Symbol: KSS), where a total of 26,362 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 76.5% of KSS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 5,502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 550,200 underlying shares of KSS. Below is a chart showing KSS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) saw options trading volume of 72,204 contracts, representing approximately 7.2 million underlying shares or approximately 74.1% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 4,321 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 432,100 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:
And Dow Inc (Symbol: DOW) options are showing a volume of 44,988 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73.2% of DOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 12,672 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of DOW. Below is a chart showing DOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for KSS options, BA options, or DOW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
