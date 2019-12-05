Notable Thursday Option Activity: KR, NKE, UNP

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Kroger Co (Symbol: KR), where a total volume of 33,636 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.3% of KR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 8,352 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 835,200 underlying shares of KR. Below is a chart showing KR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:

Nike (Symbol: NKE) saw options trading volume of 25,575 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 49.2% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $96 strike call option expiring December 06, 2019, with 3,426 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 342,600 underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $96 strike highlighted in orange:

And Union Pacific Corp (Symbol: UNP) options are showing a volume of 10,737 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.8% of UNP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring February 21, 2020, with 2,554 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 255,400 underlying shares of UNP. Below is a chart showing UNP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

