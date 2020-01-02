Notable Thursday Option Activity: KNX, SKT, VMW

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (Symbol: KNX), where a total of 12,819 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 67.5% of KNX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 11,764 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of KNX. Below is a chart showing KNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (Symbol: SKT) options are showing a volume of 21,918 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.9% of SKT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring February 21, 2020, with 5,070 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 507,000 underlying shares of SKT. Below is a chart showing SKT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And VMware Inc (Symbol: VMW) saw options trading volume of 7,228 contracts, representing approximately 722,800 underlying shares or approximately 58.2% of VMW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020, with 1,335 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 133,500 underlying shares of VMW. Below is a chart showing VMW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for KNX options, SKT options, or VMW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.