Markets
KNX

Notable Thursday Option Activity: KNX, SKT, VMW

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (Symbol: KNX), where a total of 12,819 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 67.5% of KNX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 11,764 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of KNX. Below is a chart showing KNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (Symbol: SKT) options are showing a volume of 21,918 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.9% of SKT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring February 21, 2020, with 5,070 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 507,000 underlying shares of SKT. Below is a chart showing SKT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And VMware Inc (Symbol: VMW) saw options trading volume of 7,228 contracts, representing approximately 722,800 underlying shares or approximately 58.2% of VMW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020, with 1,335 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 133,500 underlying shares of VMW. Below is a chart showing VMW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for KNX options, SKT options, or VMW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

KNX SKT VMW

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular