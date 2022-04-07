Notable Thursday Option Activity: KMX, LLY, AXP

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Carmax Inc. (Symbol: KMX), where a total of 7,601 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 760,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.1% of KMX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring April 14, 2022, with 2,341 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 234,100 underlying shares of KMX. Below is a chart showing KMX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) options are showing a volume of 14,555 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.9% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $310 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 1,205 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,500 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:

And American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP) saw options trading volume of 15,007 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 40.9% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 1,806 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 180,600 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for KMX options, LLY options, or AXP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

