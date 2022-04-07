Notable Thursday Option Activity: KMX, LLY, AXP

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Carmax Inc. (Symbol: KMX), where a total of 7,601 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 760,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.1% of KMX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring April 14, 2022, with 2,341 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 234,100 underlying shares of KMX. Below is a chart showing KMX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) options are showing a volume of 14,555 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.9% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $310 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 1,205 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,500 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:
And American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP) saw options trading volume of 15,007 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 40.9% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 1,806 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 180,600 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for KMX options, LLY options, or AXP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.