Notable Thursday Option Activity: KMX, BA, DD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Carmax Inc. (Symbol: KMX), where a total volume of 9,430 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 943,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 57.7% of KMX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 1,375 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 137,500 underlying shares of KMX. Below is a chart showing KMX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) options are showing a volume of 307,605 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 30.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.6% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 57.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 27,427 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

And DuPont (Symbol: DD) options are showing a volume of 33,498 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53% of DD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike put option expiring June 19, 2020, with 8,738 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 873,800 underlying shares of DD. Below is a chart showing DD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for KMX options, BA options, or DD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.