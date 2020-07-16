Markets
KHC

Notable Thursday Option Activity: KHC, TWTR, ALL

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Kraft Heinz Co (Symbol: KHC), where a total volume of 39,440 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 70.7% of KHC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 7,991 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 799,100 underlying shares of KHC. Below is a chart showing KHC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Twitter Inc (Symbol: TWTR) options are showing a volume of 163,083 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 16.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63% of TWTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $19 strike put option expiring September 18, 2020, with 10,991 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of TWTR. Below is a chart showing TWTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Allstate Corp (Symbol: ALL) saw options trading volume of 14,021 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 62.6% of ALL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $14.50 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 12,600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of ALL. Below is a chart showing ALL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for KHC options, TWTR options, or ALL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

KHC TWTR ALL

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular