Notable Thursday Option Activity: KHC, TWTR, ALL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Kraft Heinz Co (Symbol: KHC), where a total volume of 39,440 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 70.7% of KHC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 7,991 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 799,100 underlying shares of KHC. Below is a chart showing KHC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Twitter Inc (Symbol: TWTR) options are showing a volume of 163,083 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 16.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63% of TWTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $19 strike put option expiring September 18, 2020, with 10,991 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of TWTR. Below is a chart showing TWTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:

And Allstate Corp (Symbol: ALL) saw options trading volume of 14,021 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 62.6% of ALL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $14.50 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 12,600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of ALL. Below is a chart showing ALL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14.50 strike highlighted in orange:

