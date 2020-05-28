Notable Thursday Option Activity: KHC, ALXN, FDX

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Kraft Heinz Co (Symbol: KHC), where a total of 38,509 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 62.9% of KHC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 19,287 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of KHC. Below is a chart showing KHC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Symbol: ALXN) options are showing a volume of 13,564 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.7% of ALXN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 1,514 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,400 underlying shares of ALXN. Below is a chart showing ALXN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) saw options trading volume of 14,845 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 59.9% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $124 strike put option expiring May 29, 2020, with 786 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 78,600 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $124 strike highlighted in orange:

