Notable Thursday Option Activity: KFRC, CHNG, CTB

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Kforce Inc. (Symbol: KFRC), where a total of 840 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 84,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 79.8% of KFRC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 105,285 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring April 17, 2020, with 806 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,600 underlying shares of KFRC. Below is a chart showing KFRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Change Healthcare Inc (Symbol: CHNG) options are showing a volume of 13,068 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.5% of CHNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring February 21, 2020, with 5,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,000 underlying shares of CHNG. Below is a chart showing CHNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. (Symbol: CTB) saw options trading volume of 1,704 contracts, representing approximately 170,400 underlying shares or approximately 71.1% of CTB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 239,605 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $28 strike put option expiring February 21, 2020, with 659 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 65,900 underlying shares of CTB. Below is a chart showing CTB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for KFRC options, CHNG options, or CTB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

