Notable Thursday Option Activity: KBH, TWNK, ISRG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in KB Home (Symbol: KBH), where a total volume of 13,934 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 98.1% of KBH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 1,489 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 148,900 underlying shares of KBH. Below is a chart showing KBH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37 strike highlighted in orange:

Hostess Brands Inc (Symbol: TWNK) options are showing a volume of 9,502 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 950,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 97.8% of TWNK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 971,520 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 8,608 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 860,800 underlying shares of TWNK. Below is a chart showing TWNK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And Intuitive Surgical Inc (Symbol: ISRG) saw options trading volume of 5,076 contracts, representing approximately 507,600 underlying shares or approximately 94.4% of ISRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 537,605 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $500 strike put option expiring June 19, 2020, with 152 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 15,200 underlying shares of ISRG. Below is a chart showing ISRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for KBH options, TWNK options, or ISRG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.