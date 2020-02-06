Notable Thursday Option Activity: K, LMT, YUM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Kellogg Co (Symbol: K), where a total volume of 9,145 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 914,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.3% of K's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring February 21, 2020, with 1,730 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 173,000 underlying shares of K. Below is a chart showing K's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Lockheed Martin Corp (Symbol: LMT) options are showing a volume of 5,959 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 595,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.5% of LMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $460 strike call option expiring May 15, 2020, with 609 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,900 underlying shares of LMT. Below is a chart showing LMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $460 strike highlighted in orange:

And Yum! Brands Inc (Symbol: YUM) saw options trading volume of 8,892 contracts, representing approximately 889,200 underlying shares or approximately 45.9% of YUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of YUM. Below is a chart showing YUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

