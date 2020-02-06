Markets
K

Notable Thursday Option Activity: K, LMT, YUM

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Kellogg Co (Symbol: K), where a total volume of 9,145 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 914,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.3% of K's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring February 21, 2020, with 1,730 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 173,000 underlying shares of K. Below is a chart showing K's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Lockheed Martin Corp (Symbol: LMT) options are showing a volume of 5,959 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 595,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.5% of LMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $460 strike call option expiring May 15, 2020, with 609 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,900 underlying shares of LMT. Below is a chart showing LMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $460 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Yum! Brands Inc (Symbol: YUM) saw options trading volume of 8,892 contracts, representing approximately 889,200 underlying shares or approximately 45.9% of YUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of YUM. Below is a chart showing YUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for K options, LMT options, or YUM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

K LMT YUM

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

Beauty for Freedom Rings The Nasdaq Stock Market Closing Bell

Beauty for Freedom visited the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square. In honor of the occasion, Jerry Chu, Co-Founder and 2 board members rang the Closing Bell.

Jan 23, 2020
See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular