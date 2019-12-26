Notable Thursday Option Activity: JPM, XLNX, KALA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM), where a total volume of 43,149 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.7% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $139 strike call option expiring December 27, 2019, with 3,198 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 319,800 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $139 strike highlighted in orange:

Xilinx, Inc. (Symbol: XLNX) options are showing a volume of 12,562 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.9% of XLNX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020, with 1,200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,000 underlying shares of XLNX. Below is a chart showing XLNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: KALA) options are showing a volume of 1,761 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 176,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.9% of KALA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 430,155 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring April 17, 2020, with 880 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 88,000 underlying shares of KALA. Below is a chart showing KALA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for JPM options, XLNX options, or KALA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.