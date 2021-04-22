Notable Thursday Option Activity: JPM, SSNC, REGN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM), where a total of 68,219 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.2% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 14.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring April 23, 2021, with 4,584 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 458,400 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (Symbol: SSNC) saw options trading volume of 5,031 contracts, representing approximately 503,100 underlying shares or approximately 46.2% of SSNC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 2,087 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 208,700 underlying shares of SSNC. Below is a chart showing SSNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN) options are showing a volume of 4,046 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 404,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.9% of REGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 900,790 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $470 strike put option expiring May 21, 2021, with 564 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 56,400 underlying shares of REGN. Below is a chart showing REGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $470 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for JPM options, SSNC options, or REGN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

