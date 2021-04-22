Markets
JPM

Notable Thursday Option Activity: JPM, SSNC, REGN

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM), where a total of 68,219 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.2% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 14.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring April 23, 2021, with 4,584 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 458,400 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (Symbol: SSNC) saw options trading volume of 5,031 contracts, representing approximately 503,100 underlying shares or approximately 46.2% of SSNC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 2,087 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 208,700 underlying shares of SSNC. Below is a chart showing SSNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN) options are showing a volume of 4,046 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 404,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.9% of REGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 900,790 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $470 strike put option expiring May 21, 2021, with 564 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 56,400 underlying shares of REGN. Below is a chart showing REGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $470 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for JPM options, SSNC options, or REGN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JPM SSNC REGN

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular