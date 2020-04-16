Markets
Notable Thursday Option Activity: JPM, ATVI, EHTH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM), where a total volume of 141,224 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 14.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.7% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 30.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring May 15, 2020, with 5,665 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 566,500 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (Symbol: ATVI) saw options trading volume of 47,955 contracts, representing approximately 4.8 million underlying shares or approximately 45.8% of ATVI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring May 15, 2020, with 3,339 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 333,900 underlying shares of ATVI. Below is a chart showing ATVI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And eHealth Inc (Symbol: EHTH) options are showing a volume of 4,864 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 486,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.7% of EHTH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring May 15, 2020, with 1,202 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,200 underlying shares of EHTH. Below is a chart showing EHTH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for JPM options, ATVI options, or EHTH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Most Popular