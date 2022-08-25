Notable Thursday Option Activity: JNPR, ODFL, RTX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Juniper Networks Inc (Symbol: JNPR), where a total volume of 18,349 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 62% of JNPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring August 26, 2022, with 5,956 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 595,600 underlying shares of JNPR. Below is a chart showing JNPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (Symbol: ODFL) saw options trading volume of 4,175 contracts, representing approximately 417,500 underlying shares or approximately 53.2% of ODFL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 785,160 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $290 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 1,817 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 181,700 underlying shares of ODFL. Below is a chart showing ODFL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:
And Raytheon Technologies Corp (Symbol: RTX) options are showing a volume of 20,454 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.3% of RTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 7,947 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 794,700 underlying shares of RTX. Below is a chart showing RTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for JNPR options, ODFL options, or RTX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
