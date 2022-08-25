Markets
JNPR

Notable Thursday Option Activity: JNPR, ODFL, RTX

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Juniper Networks Inc (Symbol: JNPR), where a total volume of 18,349 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 62% of JNPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring August 26, 2022, with 5,956 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 595,600 underlying shares of JNPR. Below is a chart showing JNPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (Symbol: ODFL) saw options trading volume of 4,175 contracts, representing approximately 417,500 underlying shares or approximately 53.2% of ODFL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 785,160 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $290 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 1,817 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 181,700 underlying shares of ODFL. Below is a chart showing ODFL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

And Raytheon Technologies Corp (Symbol: RTX) options are showing a volume of 20,454 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.3% of RTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 7,947 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 794,700 underlying shares of RTX. Below is a chart showing RTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for JNPR options, ODFL options, or RTX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JNPRODFLRTX

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular