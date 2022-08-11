Notable Thursday Option Activity: IRTC, BNGO, COST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in iRhythm Technologies Inc (Symbol: IRTC), where a total of 3,848 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 384,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 102.1% of IRTC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 376,775 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 1,762 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 176,200 underlying shares of IRTC. Below is a chart showing IRTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

BioNano Genomics Inc (Symbol: BNGO) options are showing a volume of 75,116 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 102.1% of BNGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $4 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 14,674 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of BNGO. Below is a chart showing BNGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4 strike highlighted in orange:

And Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) saw options trading volume of 22,283 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 100.5% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $550 strike call option expiring August 12, 2022, with 2,327 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 232,700 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $550 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for IRTC options, BNGO options, or COST options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

