Notable Thursday Option Activity: IRBT, COUP, DDOG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in iRobot Corp (Symbol: IRBT), where a total of 5,516 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 551,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 106.4% of IRBT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 518,610 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring September 18, 2020, with 1,736 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 173,600 underlying shares of IRBT. Below is a chart showing IRBT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Coupa Software Inc (Symbol: COUP) saw options trading volume of 9,100 contracts, representing approximately 910,000 underlying shares or approximately 97.3% of COUP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 935,345 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring September 04, 2020, with 445 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 44,500 underlying shares of COUP. Below is a chart showing COUP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

And Datadog Inc (Symbol: DDOG) saw options trading volume of 49,690 contracts, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares or approximately 95.9% of DDOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring November 20, 2020, with 17,714 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of DDOG. Below is a chart showing DDOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for IRBT options, COUP options, or DDOG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

