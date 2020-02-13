Notable Thursday Option Activity: IPGP, ARNC, AIG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in IPG Photonics Corp (Symbol: IPGP), where a total volume of 2,597 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 259,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 63.7% of IPGP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 407,920 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring February 21, 2020, with 426 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 42,600 underlying shares of IPGP. Below is a chart showing IPGP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Arconic Inc (Symbol: ARNC) saw options trading volume of 24,867 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 57% of ARNC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $34 strike call option expiring February 28, 2020, with 14,535 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of ARNC. Below is a chart showing ARNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34 strike highlighted in orange:

And American International Group Inc (Symbol: AIG) saw options trading volume of 21,722 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 54.7% of AIG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 1,994 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 199,400 underlying shares of AIG. Below is a chart showing AIG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for IPGP options, ARNC options, or AIG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

