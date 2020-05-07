Notable Thursday Option Activity: INVA, CSOD, LGND

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Innoviva Inc (Symbol: INVA), where a total volume of 8,165 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 816,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 128.6% of INVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 635,025 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring September 18, 2020, with 4,048 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 404,800 underlying shares of INVA. Below is a chart showing INVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (Symbol: CSOD) saw options trading volume of 12,223 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 117.2% of CSOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 2,717 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 271,700 underlying shares of CSOD. Below is a chart showing CSOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: LGND) options are showing a volume of 3,681 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 368,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 91.6% of LGND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 401,940 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring May 15, 2020, with 998 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 99,800 underlying shares of LGND. Below is a chart showing LGND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for INVA options, CSOD options, or LGND options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.