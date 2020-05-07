Markets
INVA

Notable Thursday Option Activity: INVA, CSOD, LGND

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Innoviva Inc (Symbol: INVA), where a total volume of 8,165 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 816,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 128.6% of INVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 635,025 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring September 18, 2020, with 4,048 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 404,800 underlying shares of INVA. Below is a chart showing INVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (Symbol: CSOD) saw options trading volume of 12,223 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 117.2% of CSOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 2,717 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 271,700 underlying shares of CSOD. Below is a chart showing CSOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: LGND) options are showing a volume of 3,681 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 368,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 91.6% of LGND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 401,940 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring May 15, 2020, with 998 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 99,800 underlying shares of LGND. Below is a chart showing LGND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for INVA options, CSOD options, or LGND options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

INVA CSOD LGND

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular