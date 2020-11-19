Notable Thursday Option Activity: INTU, PEP, WYNN

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Intuit Inc (Symbol: INTU), where a total of 5,354 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 535,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.3% of INTU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $380 strike call option expiring November 27, 2020, with 667 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 66,700 underlying shares of INTU. Below is a chart showing INTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:

PepsiCo Inc (Symbol: PEP) saw options trading volume of 15,249 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 40.7% of PEP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 10,543 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of PEP. Below is a chart showing PEP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

And Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) options are showing a volume of 18,991 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.3% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring November 20, 2020, with 1,087 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 108,700 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

