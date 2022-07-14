Notable Thursday Option Activity: INTC, SPT, LPLA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC), where a total volume of 228,369 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 22.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 66.4% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 34.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $38 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 35,058 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38 strike highlighted in orange:

Sprout Social Inc (Symbol: SPT) saw options trading volume of 3,531 contracts, representing approximately 353,100 underlying shares or approximately 64.8% of SPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 545,190 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 1,017 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,700 underlying shares of SPT. Below is a chart showing SPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lpl Financial Holdings Inc (Symbol: LPLA) options are showing a volume of 4,125 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 412,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.3% of LPLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 662,340 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 1,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,100 underlying shares of LPLA. Below is a chart showing LPLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

