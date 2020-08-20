Notable Thursday Option Activity: INTC, MU, JNJ

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC), where a total of 287,493 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 28.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 63.2% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 45.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 30,223 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) saw options trading volume of 126,695 contracts, representing approximately 12.7 million underlying shares or approximately 63.2% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring October 16, 2020, with 9,404 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 940,400 underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ) options are showing a volume of 32,335 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.6% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $152.50 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 6,892 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 689,200 underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $152.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for INTC options, MU options, or JNJ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.