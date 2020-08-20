Markets
INTC

Notable Thursday Option Activity: INTC, MU, JNJ

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC), where a total of 287,493 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 28.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 63.2% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 45.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 30,223 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) saw options trading volume of 126,695 contracts, representing approximately 12.7 million underlying shares or approximately 63.2% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring October 16, 2020, with 9,404 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 940,400 underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ) options are showing a volume of 32,335 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.6% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $152.50 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 6,892 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 689,200 underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $152.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for INTC options, MU options, or JNJ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

INTC MU JNJ

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular