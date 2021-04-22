Markets
Notable Thursday Option Activity: INTC, AVGO, ADSK

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC), where a total volume of 147,508 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 14.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 30.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $59 strike put option expiring April 30, 2021, with 10,386 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $59 strike highlighted in orange:

Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) options are showing a volume of 10,259 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.1% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $525 strike call option expiring June 04, 2021, with 816 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 81,600 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $525 strike highlighted in orange:

And Autodesk Inc (Symbol: ADSK) saw options trading volume of 4,861 contracts, representing approximately 486,100 underlying shares or approximately 44.2% of ADSK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 2,071 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 207,100 underlying shares of ADSK. Below is a chart showing ADSK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

