Notable Thursday Option Activity: INO, IP, PRGS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Symbol: INO), where a total of 80,776 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 8.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 96.7% of INO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring November 20, 2020, with 7,844 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 784,400 underlying shares of INO. Below is a chart showing INO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

International Paper Co (Symbol: IP) saw options trading volume of 24,992 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 86.7% of IP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 9,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 900,100 underlying shares of IP. Below is a chart showing IP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Progress Software Corp (Symbol: PRGS) options are showing a volume of 2,067 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 206,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 85.7% of PRGS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 241,270 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring November 20, 2020, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of PRGS. Below is a chart showing PRGS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

