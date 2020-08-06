Markets
Notable Thursday Option Activity: IIPR, BA, CENX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (Symbol: IIPR), where a total volume of 2,052 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 205,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 66.4% of IIPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 308,815 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 234 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 23,400 underlying shares of IIPR. Below is a chart showing IIPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) saw options trading volume of 225,294 contracts, representing approximately 22.5 million underlying shares or approximately 64.1% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 35.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring August 07, 2020, with 24,462 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

And Century Aluminum Co. (Symbol: CENX) saw options trading volume of 8,201 contracts, representing approximately 820,100 underlying shares or approximately 63.6% of CENX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 6,893 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 689,300 underlying shares of CENX. Below is a chart showing CENX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

