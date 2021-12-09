Notable Thursday Option Activity: IGMS, GS, TWLO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in IGM Biosciences Inc (Symbol: IGMS), where a total of 3,145 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 314,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 166% of IGMS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 189,450 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring December 17, 2021, with 1,564 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 156,400 underlying shares of IGMS. Below is a chart showing IGMS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS) options are showing a volume of 35,075 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 147.8% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $410 strike call option expiring December 10, 2021, with 7,474 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 747,400 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $410 strike highlighted in orange:
And Twilio Inc (Symbol: TWLO) options are showing a volume of 31,046 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 115.7% of TWLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $285 strike call option expiring December 10, 2021, with 4,293 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 429,300 underlying shares of TWLO. Below is a chart showing TWLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $285 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for IGMS options, GS options, or TWLO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.