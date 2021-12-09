Notable Thursday Option Activity: IGMS, GS, TWLO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in IGM Biosciences Inc (Symbol: IGMS), where a total of 3,145 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 314,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 166% of IGMS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 189,450 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring December 17, 2021, with 1,564 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 156,400 underlying shares of IGMS. Below is a chart showing IGMS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS) options are showing a volume of 35,075 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 147.8% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $410 strike call option expiring December 10, 2021, with 7,474 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 747,400 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $410 strike highlighted in orange:

And Twilio Inc (Symbol: TWLO) options are showing a volume of 31,046 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 115.7% of TWLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $285 strike call option expiring December 10, 2021, with 4,293 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 429,300 underlying shares of TWLO. Below is a chart showing TWLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $285 strike highlighted in orange:

