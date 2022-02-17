Notable Thursday Option Activity: IART, NCR, ESTC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp (Symbol: IART), where a total volume of 3,723 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 372,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 87.8% of IART's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 423,850 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 1,240 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 124,000 underlying shares of IART. Below is a chart showing IART's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

NCR Corp (Symbol: NCR) saw options trading volume of 14,508 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 84.6% of NCR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 5,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,300 underlying shares of NCR. Below is a chart showing NCR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Elastic NV (Symbol: ESTC) saw options trading volume of 12,723 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 79.7% of ESTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 3,186 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 318,600 underlying shares of ESTC. Below is a chart showing ESTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

