Notable Thursday Option Activity: IART, NCR, ESTC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp (Symbol: IART), where a total volume of 3,723 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 372,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 87.8% of IART's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 423,850 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 1,240 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 124,000 underlying shares of IART. Below is a chart showing IART's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
NCR Corp (Symbol: NCR) saw options trading volume of 14,508 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 84.6% of NCR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 5,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,300 underlying shares of NCR. Below is a chart showing NCR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
And Elastic NV (Symbol: ESTC) saw options trading volume of 12,723 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 79.7% of ESTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 3,186 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 318,600 underlying shares of ESTC. Below is a chart showing ESTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for IART options, NCR options, or ESTC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.