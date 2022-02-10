Notable Thursday Option Activity: IAA, ELY, CLF

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in IAA Inc (Symbol: IAA), where a total of 8,936 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 893,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 85.4% of IAA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 5,051 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 505,100 underlying shares of IAA. Below is a chart showing IAA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Callaway Golf Co (Symbol: ELY) options are showing a volume of 14,115 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 80.9% of ELY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $24 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 2,045 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 204,500 underlying shares of ELY. Below is a chart showing ELY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (Symbol: CLF) saw options trading volume of 165,819 contracts, representing approximately 16.6 million underlying shares or approximately 73.1% of CLF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring February 11, 2022, with 6,410 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 641,000 underlying shares of CLF. Below is a chart showing CLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

