Notable Thursday Option Activity: HZO, ADI, CREE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in MarineMax Inc (Symbol: HZO), where a total of 943 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 94,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 60.4% of HZO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 156,125 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring February 21, 2020, with 235 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 23,500 underlying shares of HZO. Below is a chart showing HZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Analog Devices Inc (Symbol: ADI) options are showing a volume of 9,241 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 924,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.3% of ADI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring January 24, 2020, with 2,068 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 206,800 underlying shares of ADI. Below is a chart showing ADI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cree Inc (Symbol: CREE) options are showing a volume of 6,144 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 614,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.4% of CREE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $52 strike call option expiring January 31, 2020, with 1,443 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 144,300 underlying shares of CREE. Below is a chart showing CREE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for HZO options, ADI options, or CREE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.