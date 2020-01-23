Markets
HZO

Notable Thursday Option Activity: HZO, ADI, CREE

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in MarineMax Inc (Symbol: HZO), where a total of 943 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 94,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 60.4% of HZO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 156,125 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring February 21, 2020, with 235 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 23,500 underlying shares of HZO. Below is a chart showing HZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Analog Devices Inc (Symbol: ADI) options are showing a volume of 9,241 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 924,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.3% of ADI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring January 24, 2020, with 2,068 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 206,800 underlying shares of ADI. Below is a chart showing ADI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Cree Inc (Symbol: CREE) options are showing a volume of 6,144 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 614,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.4% of CREE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $52 strike call option expiring January 31, 2020, with 1,443 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 144,300 underlying shares of CREE. Below is a chart showing CREE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for HZO options, ADI options, or CREE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HZO ADI CREE

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular