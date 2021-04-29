Notable Thursday Option Activity: HYFM, PARR, SQ

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc (Symbol: HYFM), where a total of 5,294 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 529,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 98.5% of HYFM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 537,615 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring May 21, 2021, with 2,118 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 211,800 underlying shares of HYFM. Below is a chart showing HYFM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Par Pacific Holdings Inc (Symbol: PARR) saw options trading volume of 3,179 contracts, representing approximately 317,900 underlying shares or approximately 98% of PARR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 324,540 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 1,502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,200 underlying shares of PARR. Below is a chart showing PARR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Square Inc (Symbol: SQ) saw options trading volume of 101,802 contracts, representing approximately 10.2 million underlying shares or approximately 95.5% of SQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring April 30, 2021, with 18,433 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of SQ. Below is a chart showing SQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

