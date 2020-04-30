Notable Thursday Option Activity: HUM, ABMD, UA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM), where a total volume of 6,948 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 694,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.8% of HUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring June 05, 2020, with 1,148 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 114,800 underlying shares of HUM. Below is a chart showing HUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

ABIOMED, Inc. (Symbol: ABMD) saw options trading volume of 2,798 contracts, representing approximately 279,800 underlying shares or approximately 50.8% of ABMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 550,590 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring May 15, 2020, with 403 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,300 underlying shares of ABMD. Below is a chart showing ABMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

And Under Armour Inc (Symbol: UA) saw options trading volume of 14,203 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 45.1% of UA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9.50 strike call option expiring May 01, 2020, with 13,180 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of UA. Below is a chart showing UA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for HUM options, ABMD options, or UA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

