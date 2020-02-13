Notable Thursday Option Activity: HUBS, VOYA, R

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in HubSpot Inc (Symbol: HUBS), where a total of 6,996 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 699,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 153.9% of HUBS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 454,525 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring February 21, 2020, with 941 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 94,100 underlying shares of HUBS. Below is a chart showing HUBS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

Voya Financial Inc (Symbol: VOYA) options are showing a volume of 17,534 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 149.3% of VOYA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 9,760 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 976,000 underlying shares of VOYA. Below is a chart showing VOYA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ryder System, Inc. (Symbol: R) saw options trading volume of 10,292 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 138.8% of R's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 741,725 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike put option expiring February 21, 2020, with 2,869 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 286,900 underlying shares of R. Below is a chart showing R's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:

