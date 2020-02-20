Notable Thursday Option Activity: HGV, KOS, SPOT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (Symbol: HGV), where a total volume of 4,186 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 418,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 69.6% of HGV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 601,370 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 2,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,400 underlying shares of HGV. Below is a chart showing HGV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:

Kosmos Energy Ltd (Symbol: KOS) options are showing a volume of 33,565 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.1% of KOS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring April 17, 2020, with 33,405 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares of KOS. Below is a chart showing KOS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

And Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT) options are showing a volume of 9,889 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 988,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.9% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 1,570 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 157,000 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for HGV options, KOS options, or SPOT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

