Markets
HGV

Notable Thursday Option Activity: HGV, KOS, SPOT

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (Symbol: HGV), where a total volume of 4,186 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 418,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 69.6% of HGV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 601,370 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 2,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,400 underlying shares of HGV. Below is a chart showing HGV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Kosmos Energy Ltd (Symbol: KOS) options are showing a volume of 33,565 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.1% of KOS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring April 17, 2020, with 33,405 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares of KOS. Below is a chart showing KOS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT) options are showing a volume of 9,889 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 988,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.9% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 1,570 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 157,000 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for HGV options, KOS options, or SPOT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HGV KOS SPOT

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular