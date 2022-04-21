Notable Thursday Option Activity: HEAR, ADT, ABBV

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Turtle Beach Corp (Symbol: HEAR), where a total volume of 1,811 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 181,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.9% of HEAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 412,895 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 1,035 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,500 underlying shares of HEAR. Below is a chart showing HEAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

ADT Inc (Symbol: ADT) options are showing a volume of 7,601 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 760,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.8% of ADT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 7,501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 750,100 underlying shares of ADT. Below is a chart showing ADT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

And AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV) options are showing a volume of 33,057 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.7% of ABBV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring April 22, 2022, with 7,815 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 781,500 underlying shares of ABBV. Below is a chart showing ABBV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

