Notable Thursday Option Activity: HD, HPQ, LOW

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD), where a total of 33,108 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 58% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring May 29, 2020, with 3,262 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 326,200 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

HP Inc (Symbol: HPQ) options are showing a volume of 60,329 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.1% of HPQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15.50 strike call option expiring May 29, 2020, with 5,858 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 585,800 underlying shares of HPQ. Below is a chart showing HPQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lowe's Companies Inc (Symbol: LOW) saw options trading volume of 26,782 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 41.5% of LOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring May 29, 2020, with 7,712 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 771,200 underlying shares of LOW. Below is a chart showing LOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

