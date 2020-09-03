Notable Thursday Option Activity: HD, CASY, AZO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD), where a total of 48,119 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 129.2% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring September 04, 2020, with 1,857 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 185,700 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

Casey's General Stores, Inc. (Symbol: CASY) options are showing a volume of 2,382 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 238,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 129.2% of CASY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 184,325 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring October 16, 2020, with 1,068 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 106,800 underlying shares of CASY. Below is a chart showing CASY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

And AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO) options are showing a volume of 2,109 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 210,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 127.3% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 165,665 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1330 strike call option expiring September 11, 2020, with 181 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 18,100 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1330 strike highlighted in orange:

