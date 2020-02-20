Markets
Notable Thursday Option Activity: GTN, HRTX, MMM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Gray Television Inc (Symbol: GTN), where a total of 5,168 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 516,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 89.4% of GTN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 577,910 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring May 15, 2020, with 3,929 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 392,900 underlying shares of GTN. Below is a chart showing GTN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Heron Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: HRTX) options are showing a volume of 8,007 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 800,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 85.2% of HRTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 939,500 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring April 17, 2020, with 4,264 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 426,400 underlying shares of HRTX. Below is a chart showing HRTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And 3M Co (Symbol: MMM) options are showing a volume of 29,548 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 82.2% of MMM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $162.50 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 5,548 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 554,800 underlying shares of MMM. Below is a chart showing MMM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $162.50 strike highlighted in orange:

